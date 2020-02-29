Global  

Alonso hits double as Chelsea rescue point at Bournemouth

Team Talk Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea rescued a point in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

