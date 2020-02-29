Alonso hits double as Chelsea rescue point at Bournemouth Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea rescued a point in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.



The post Alonso hits double as Chelsea rescue point at Bournemouth appeared first on teamtalk.com.

