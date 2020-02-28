Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final



Recent related news from verified sources Sabalenka beats Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. The...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Kvitova takes out Barty to line up Sabalenka in Qatar final DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Petra Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title....

Seattle Times 23 hours ago Also reported by • WorldNews

