Sabalenka beats Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open

FOX Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final
Sabalenka beats Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. The...
