Watford v Liverpool: Follow it LIVE on TEAMtalk

David Spackman RT @SkySportsPL: Liverpool's unbeaten record is really under threat now! 😳 Sarr doubles his and Watford's tally and the Premier League lea… 40 seconds ago Randy Necklady ✌️ RT @SkySportsPL: GOAL FOR WATFORD! Sarr pokes it home to put Watford in front! Can they hold out? Watch on Sky Sports PL Television Follo… 2 minutes ago شراتون الرجيم RT @SkySportsPL: GOAL Watford 2-0 Liverpool (Sarr, 60') Watch live on Sky Sports PL 📺 Follow online here 📲 4 minutes ago cucu yai RT @SkySportsPL: GOAL Watford 3-0 Liverpool (Deeney, 73') Watch live on Sky Sports PL 📺 Follow online here Mobile 📲 5 minutes ago huki guy RT @beINSPORTS_EN: #VAR didn't intervene but both Andy Gray and Sam Allardyce can't believe Watford weren't given a penalty for Lovren's tu… 5 minutes ago