Body found at a shed owned by Maruthi Rao Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“The Miryalaguda police found the body of an unidentified person in a shed belonging to T. Maruthi Rao, accused one in the ‘honour killing’ of dalit y 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this