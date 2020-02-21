Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Loads of Southampton fans get pre-match criticism spot on after West Ham result - opinion

Loads of Southampton fans get pre-match criticism spot on after West Ham result - opinion

Football FanCast Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Southampton lost 3-1 to West Ham United on Saturday, with fans getting their pre-match calls spot on
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title [Video]Klopp saviours "difficult" victory as Liverpool edge closer to "special" title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

A look at the stats ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlie Austin given warning by Football Association for foul-mouthed ‘you’re s*** fans’ rant at Southampton supporters on Twitter

Charlie Austin has been given a formal warning by the Football Association in relation to offensive comments aimed at Southampton fans on social media. The West...
talkSPORT

"Cannot be ignored anymore" - Loads of West Ham fans laud player who "is different gravy"

West Ham United fans have been lauding Pablo Fornals after his performance off the bench during the 3-2 loss against Liverpool.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.