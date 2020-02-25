Global  

CBS pays Tony Romo $17M a year in his new TV analyst contract. Here's why it's worth it

Saturday, 29 February 2020
CBS will pay former NFL quarterback Tony Romo $17 million a year as an analyst paired with Jim Nantz. It's a record deal, an obscene sum and worth it.
 
News video: Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS

Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS 00:30

 Tony Romo will reportedly ink a deal worth more than he ever earned as a Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. According to Business Insider, Romo will sign a sports broadcast deal with CBS that will pay him $17 million annually to call games alongside Jim Nantz. Although the length of the deal is not...

Romo remains with CBS after agreeing to long-term contract

Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo...
NFL Analyst Tony Romo Renews at CBS in Record Deal Worth $17 Million Per Year

NFL Analyst Tony Romo Renews at CBS in Record Deal Worth $17 Million Per YearTony Romo has signed a new multi-year deal that will keep him at CBS Sports for the foreseeable future, TheWrap has confirmed. According to the New York Post,...
