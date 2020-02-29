Global  

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim stopped after fans unveil disgusting banner

Daily Star Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim stopped after fans unveil disgusting bannerBayern fans caused strange scenes during the Bundesliga clash which saw the two teams not trying to score against each other
Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim finish match passing to each other in protest over offensive banner

The referee ordered the teams into the tunnel and some Bayern players as well as the club leadership urged fans to take down the message against Hoffenheim...
Independent

Bayern Munich players and manager SCOLD their own fans as Bundesliga match gets SUSPENDED due to banner calling Hoffenheim owner ‘son of a b****’

The Bayern Munich players and manager were furious with their own fans after they unveiled a banner directing abuse at the Hoffenheim owner. The Bundesliga...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Bayern fans caused strange scenes during the Bundesliga clash which saw the two teams not trying to score against e… https://t.co/u8MYlXOHiQ 2 hours ago

PaulOSullivan24

Paul O'Sullivan @bet365 what’s the story with an in play bet I did in the hoffenheim v Bayern Munich game, when the players stopped… https://t.co/NCEVUM6rhy 2 hours ago

Oueiss7

charbel oueiss RT @Rouphael79: In an official match btween Bayern munich and Hoffenheim the referee stopped the game because some fans lifted a banner ins… 3 hours ago

Soccer610ESPN

SoccerTalkon610ESPN Wild ending to TSG Hoffenheim-Bayern Munich match. Visitors were up 6-0 when some of their fans hoisted an offensi… https://t.co/NErDpZdrFa 3 hours ago

gunn_geary

GORDON GUNN GEARY @RangersFC You should do the Same to Celtic, with their embarrassing green brigade banners @Cjnovo992 thoughts on… https://t.co/nqetqv1Fxl 3 hours ago

Rouphael79

👑 Rouphael Anthony 👑 In an official match btween Bayern munich and Hoffenheim the referee stopped the game because some fans lifted a ba… https://t.co/CKELOwwFfm 3 hours ago

tclansee

Tom Clancy RT @EmlynBegley: Bayern Munich are 6-0 up at Hoffenheim but the referee has stopped play because of Bayern fans having an offensive banner… 3 hours ago

EmlynBegley

Emlyn Begley Bayern Munich are 6-0 up at Hoffenheim but the referee has stopped play because of Bayern fans having an offensive… https://t.co/YgwE62SA4h 4 hours ago

