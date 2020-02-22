Global  

Frank Lampard reacts to Marcos Alonso’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

The Sport Review Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard praised Marcos Alonso’s individual performance but warned Chelsea FC can’t rely on their left-back to keep scoring after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. The Spanish left-back retained his place in Lampard’s starting XI following his goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby last weekend. Alonso broke the […]

News video: Lampard expecting Chelsea reaction

Lampard expecting Chelsea reaction 01:21

 Frank Lampard hopes his Chelsea team show a good reaction at Bournemouth after defeat to Bayern Munich.

