Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frank Lampard praised Marcos Alonso’s individual performance but warned Chelsea FC can’t rely on their left-back to keep scoring after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. The Spanish left-back retained his place in Lampard’s starting XI following his goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby last weekend. Alonso broke the […]



The post Frank Lampard reacts to Marcos Alonso’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

