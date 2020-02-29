Gerard Deulofeu suffers nasty knee injury during Watford vs Liverpool Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gerard Deulofeu suffered an unfortunate injury during Watford's clash with Liverpool Gerard Deulofeu suffered an unfortunate injury during Watford's clash with Liverpool 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport An awful-looking injury for Gerard Deulofeu. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery #WATLIV https://t.co/5TgUpmSzG0 https://t.co/tBdgCFILDv 31 minutes ago