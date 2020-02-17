USC vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Arizona State and USC.



Recent related videos from verified sources Get Up, Stand Up: Women Pay Heavy Price For Sedentary Lifestyle Older, post-menopausal, overweight or obese women have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes. And according to UPI, Arizona State University researchers say that the more time such women spend.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources North Carolina vs. NC State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions by model on 66-40 run SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's North Carolina vs. NC State matchup 10,000 times.

CBS Sports 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this