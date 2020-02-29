Liverpool invincible dream shattered by ruthless Watford as Sarr steals show Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A brace from Ismaila Sarr and a goal from Troy Deeney made Watford the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League in over a year



