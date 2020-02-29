Global  

‘Inconceivables’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford

The Sport Review Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Gary Lineker warned Liverpool FC about becoming the “inconceivables” after Watford’s 3-0 win ended their 44-game unbeaten run at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. The Reds came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield last Monday but Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to ride their luck in the English capital. Watford were […]

The post 'Inconceivables': Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC's 3-0 loss at Watford appeared first on The Sport Review.
