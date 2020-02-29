Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge

N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Reserve forward Jericole Hellems scored 16 points and sparked a second-half comeback to give N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament hopes a boost in a 77-73 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. With N.C. State trailing 58-51, Hellems scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @WPXI: N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge https://t.co/zRvbN3Ksvv https://t.co/Jj7DJ62h7W 3 days ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "N.C. State Defeats Pitt 77-73 Behind Hellems' Surge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/goYqf6vqYI 3 days ago

WPXI

WPXI N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge https://t.co/zRvbN3Ksvv https://t.co/Jj7DJ62h7W 3 days ago

937theFan

93.7 The Fan Au’Diese Toney scored 24 points to lead the Panthers, while Xavier Johnson added 13 points and Justin Champagnie an… https://t.co/pBDqFOJEsx 4 days ago

WPXI

WPXI N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems’ surge https://t.co/mYmK21gsaQ 4 days ago

TimCovington11

Tim Covington RT @accmbb: Jericole Hellems dropped 9 points in 3 minutes to spark a second-half comeback by @PackMensBball. #ACCMBB https://t.co/TDViCkl… 4 days ago

BigShotsMedia

Big Shots Media N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems' surge - Houston Chronicle https://t.co/NlifUXRxnP 4 days ago

omega_paladin

Ω Paladin N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems' surge https://t.co/AZw4WEAPjl 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.