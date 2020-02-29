Global  

Liverpool branded lucky and mocked by Neil Warnock over 'Anfield' VAR decisions

Daily Star Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Liverpool branded lucky and mocked by Neil Warnock over 'Anfield' VAR decisionsLiverpool suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season as they were beaten by Watford with Neil Warnock having mocked the Reds ahead of the match
