Draymond Green, Steve Kerr share frustration over rare down season for Golden State

azcentral.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Golden State coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green talk about the frustrations with the season as the Warriors are last in the West.
 
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Nuggets’ rise: You have to “take lumps” to become elite

Few coaches in the NBA can speak as authoritatively about winning championships as Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who oversaw the Warriors' dynasty that went to...
Denver Post

Bucks, at 52-9 so far, have reached some rare NBA air

It’s reasonable to think Milwaukee is not going to win all 21 of its remaining games, which means not all is lost for the Golden State Warriors this season....
Seattle Times


The_MagicWan96

W RT @anthonyVslater: Draymond Green’s return may come tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. Getting up shots post practice right now. 34 minutes ago

anthonyVslater

Anthony Slater Draymond Green’s return may come tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. Getting up shots post practice right now. 2 hours ago

ajibadedave

Bremiflanco RT @MontePooleNBCS: Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with knee soreness, did underg… 15 hours ago

warriors_mac

warriors mac @Beke_II Do you ever shut up about Steve Kerr or Draymond Green. Lord 16 hours ago

