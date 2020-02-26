Global  

Manchester United legend Gary Neville pops open champagne in Liverpool dig as Watford end Reds’ unbeaten season

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
It’s safe to say Gary Neville is going to have a Saturday night to remember. The Manchester United legend could not contain his delight as Liverpool’s 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended in a 3-0 defeat to Watford. In fact he was so elated that the Reds’ unbeaten season hopes were diminished that […]
