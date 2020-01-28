Global  

Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Liverpool’s Unbeaten Season Dreams Crushed at the Vicarage

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Relegation-threatened Watford welcomed table toppers Liverpool to Vicarage Road to try and do the unthinkable – get something from a game against a team that had won all but one of their previous 27 league matches. The Hornets entered the game sitting one step above Norwich City at the bottom with 24 points, one less […]

The post Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Liverpool’s Unbeaten Season Dreams Crushed at the Vicarage appeared first on Soccer News.
Watford produce stunning display to end Liverpool's unbeaten season

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League season came to a grinding halt as they were deservedly thrashed by struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.
Belfast Telegraph

Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten league run ended by Watford

Liverpool suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season as Watford winger Ismaila Sarr scores a double at Vicarage Road.
BBC News

Tweets about this

Edrizbc

IDRIS RT @ChampionsLeague: Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League is over as they lose 3-0 at Watford. Can Atlético take advant… 2 seconds ago

ThFundraiser

Favor Over Labor RT @WelBeast: "My time here's coming to an end son. I only have one request, should you leave Arsenal I want you to go to Watford, share w… 3 seconds ago

UsamaZubair28

Usama Zubair @TheOfficialFNG Wenger sold Welbeck to Watford so he could fix dressing room morale and end Liverpool’s unbeaten ru… https://t.co/pFidV6QYqk 5 seconds ago

Isaacsimmendes

I S A A C RT @kizzabesigye1: Soccer is soccer!! Watford to be the one to end Liverpool unbeaten run and in such a way! Anyhow, @WatfordFC has to be r… 5 seconds ago

_masdeva

MZDEV RT @afcstuff: Following Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Watford this evening, Arsenal remain the only Premier League team in the modern era to go t… 5 seconds ago

Kriss_kaff

Kriss kaff RT @A_Mohamed_CFC: Liverpool: "we'll win the premier league unbeaten this season." Watford: #WATLIV https://t.co/7B1kTaaBEX 7 seconds ago

Ayooluwa_ET

J Hus/Wizkid Stan Account RT @itsunknowns_: No offence but a Watford win to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run would actually suck 8 seconds ago

NickJaye1

37 Liverpool have looked beatable for a while, we should have beaten them, West Ham should have, but why the***did… https://t.co/CvDpDxIaXO 8 seconds ago

