Disqualified Derby horse wins world's richest race
Saturday, 29 February 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Twice a winner in Grade 1 races since being disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby for causing interference, Maximum Security outlasted Midnight Bisou down the stretch to win the Saudi Cup.
