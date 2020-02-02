Global  

Disqualified Derby horse wins world's richest race

ESPN Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Twice a winner in Grade 1 races since being disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby for causing interference, Maximum Security outlasted Midnight Bisou down the stretch to win the Saudi Cup.
News video: Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race

Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race 02:15

 Maximum Security races to Saudi Cup win with late move down backstretch, collects horse racing's largest prize of $20 million

