Grant buries 7 3s to send Bryant past Wagner

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Grant tied his season high with 29 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bryant trounced Wagner 80-59 on Saturday. Hall Elisias had 14 points and three blocks for Bryant (15-16, 7-11 Northeast Conference), Juan Cardenas scored 14 with nine rebounds and Charles Pride grabbed 10 rebounds. Michael Green […]
