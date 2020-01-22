Kansas vs. Kansas State score, takeaways: No. 1 Jayhawks rally to survive upset bid by rival Wildcats

After a brawl marred the first meeting, the Jayhawks pulled away from the Wildcats late in the second half

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:03Published on January 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Jayhawks beat K-State 62-58 despite Azubuike sitting much of game with injury Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks held on to beat the Kansas State Wildcats 62-58.

FOX Sports 6 days ago



No brawl this time: Top-ranked Kansas holds off rival Kansas State Saturday's game was the first between the two programs since a late-game brawl marred an 81-60 victory for the Jayhawks on Jan. 21.

USATODAY.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this