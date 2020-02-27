Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Defending champion Kevin Koe headlines strong field for upcoming Brier

Defending Brier champion Kevin Koe is one of the headliners in a field that includes top-ranked Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario, home province favourite John...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.