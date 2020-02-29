Global  

Yanks star Judge getting more tests of ailing right shoulder

FOX Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Yanks star Judge getting more tests of ailing right shoulderNew York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder
Yankees star Judge to have more tests on shoulder Monday

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his...
