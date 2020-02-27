Global  

Live: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand
News video: Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test

Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test 02:29

 New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Feb 29. Kiwis were seen sweating it out at Hagley Oval stadium. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top [Video]IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand [Video]Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published


2nd Test Live: Umesh hurts NZ early on Day 2

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Score and News

The Virat Kohli-led India will look to take some quick wickets and wrap up New Zealand's first-innings as quickly as possible when they head into the second day...
Zee News


CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah gets India huge wicket as he removes Kane Williamson cheaply I NZ 69/2 #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ… https://t.co/FIqWiEd3Fq 8 seconds ago

arakshanan

arakshanan New Zealand vs India Cricket Day 2 Live Video Stream 28-Feb-3-Mar - 2nd Test https://t.co/mLOctIcl38 https://t.co/J2eM65mKWQ 18 seconds ago

vastashowkian11

vastashowkian100 New Zealand vs India Cricket Day 2 Live Streaming USA 28-Feb-3-Mar - 2nd Test https://t.co/2BWEqztGLW https://t.co/ikDIgS2iyh 18 seconds ago

nuntkapahan34

nuntkapahan34 New Zealand vs India Cricket Day 2 TV Live Streaming 28-Feb-3-Mar - 2nd Test https://t.co/YqkTNI2AdG https://t.co/MXG2UVBqzr 19 seconds ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports OUT! One more wicket for India in the first half an hour in morning session of Day 2 as Bumrah removes Williamson!… https://t.co/t31OWno11K 21 seconds ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvNZ | Huge wicket for India! Jasprit Bumrah strikes as Kane Williamson is caught behind for 3, New Zealand 69/2 Foll… 30 seconds ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvNZ | Huge wicket for India! Jasprit Bumrah strikes as Kane Williamson is caught behind for 3, New Zealand 69/2… https://t.co/djVfKFZy4B 38 seconds ago

indiatvnews

India TV #NZvIND Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Bumrah removes Williamson on 3. NZ 69/2 in 28.1 overs against IND… https://t.co/NlDwupMW1i 1 minute ago

