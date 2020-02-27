Global  

English FA Charman Greg Clarke Discusses Corona Virus Outbreak Affecting Euro 2020 Preparations (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In light of the world-wide Corona Virus outbreak, the chairman of the English Football Association Greg Clarke says the preparations for Euro 2020 are going ahead at the moment, though he admits the situation could change. FA chairman Greg Clarke on the Corona Virus impacting Euro 2020… 🗣"We are planning that it is going ahead" […]

Credit: Tamron Hall - Published < > Embed
News video: The Corona Virus Outbreak

The Corona Virus Outbreak 03:31

 Dr. Bruce Y. Lee discusses the growing number of fears surrounding the corona virus outbreak.

