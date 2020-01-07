Global  

Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Night on Canada.
News video: Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs 02:10

 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

