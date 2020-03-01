Global  

Alanis' stoppage-time goal helps Earthquakes tie Toronto 2-2

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Alanis' stoppage-time goal helps Earthquakes tie Toronto 2-2Oswaldo Alanis scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday in their MLS season opener
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Oswaldo Alanis scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday in...
Seattle Times


