Marincin's rare goal lifts Leafs past Canucks to extend winning streak

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Defenceman Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put the Maple Leafs ahead in the third period, and Toronto held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
