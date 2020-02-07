Global  

Jeff Petry scores OT winner to help Habs fend off Hurricanes' late charge

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Jeff Petry's top-shelf OT winner [Video]Jeff Petry's top-shelf OT winner

Jeff Petry skates into the circle and rips a top-shelf wrist shot past John Gibson to win the game for the Canadiens in overtime

Petry’s goal in OT leads Canadiens past Hurricanes 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night....
Seattle Times

MiniP13

MiniP RT @ChrisHabs360: #Habs Jeff Petry scores the OT winner on a breakaway. @AllHabs @RocketSports #GoHabsGo https://t.co/CtZa5U9npf 15 minutes ago

ChrisHabs360

Chris G #Habs Jeff Petry scores the OT winner on a breakaway. @AllHabs @RocketSports #GoHabsGo https://t.co/CtZa5U9npf 16 minutes ago

P_nantais

Lucas Nantais RT @SportsCentre: HABS WIN: After blowing a three-goal lead, Jeff Petry scores the OT winner to send the #Habs to a 4-3 win over the #Hurri… 27 minutes ago

SportsCentre

SportsCentre HABS WIN: After blowing a three-goal lead, Jeff Petry scores the OT winner to send the #Habs to a 4-3 win over the… https://t.co/rn1QpTl4cB 28 minutes ago

