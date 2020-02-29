Global  

EPL: Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten run with shock 3-0 win

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Liverpool though are still 22 points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand. 
News video: Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford

Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford 01:33

 Klopp remains upbeat after Liverpool's unbeaten streak ends with stunning 3-0 loss to Watford

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season [Video]Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from..

EPL: Watford end Liverpool’s unbeaten run with amazing victor

Liverpool's hopes of matching Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season has been dashed by the Hornets. The post EPL: Watford end Liverpool’s unbeaten run with amazing...
Premium Times Nigeria

Premier League | Liverpool's dream run ends in 3-0 thrashing at Watford

Liverpool's unbeaten run of success in this season's Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion on Saturday as struggling Watford hammered the E
Hindu


_JPlaza

Jose RT @WelBeast: "My time here's coming to an end son. I only have one request, should you leave Arsenal I want you to go to Watford, share w… 41 seconds ago

Brownie45691831

Brownie❤️ RT @juniormufasa_: Emmanuel Boateng, fomer player for Levante ended Barcelona’s unbeaten run 2018/2019 season with a perfect hattrick Isma… 56 seconds ago

Aidan_Neill

Aidan Neill RT @FootyAccums: With Liverpool's loss at Watford, Arsenal remain the only Premier League side to go a full season unbeaten. What a side 👏… 3 minutes ago

akashvanisports

All India Radio Sports Liverpool's unbeaten season in the Premier League was ended in spectacular fashion as Ismaila Sarr's double moved W… https://t.co/khTjYsf6WN 8 minutes ago

