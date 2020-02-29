Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Heinrich Klaasen's ton powers South Africa to comfortable win over Australia in 1st ODI

Heinrich Klaasen's ton powers South Africa to comfortable win over Australia in 1st ODI

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
With this victory, South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-Klaasen ton leads S Africa to big win in first ODI vs Australia

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket...
Reuters India

Sport24.co.za | Klaasen ton the catalyst for Proteas victory in Paarl

Heinrich Klaasen steered the Proteas to victory with an unbeaten century in the first ODI against Australia at Boland Park in Paarl.
News24


Tweets about this

TheSecular_News

The Secular 1st ODI: Ton-up Heinrich Klaasen powers South Africa to 74-run win over Australia https://t.co/Vy8QqgNKLZ https://t.co/20m6ieZ3JQ 8 hours ago

dwivedi_hareesh

Hareesh Dwivedi RT @indiatvnews: 1st ODI: Ton-up Heinrich Klaasen powers South Africa to 74-run win over Australia https://t.co/n7x80JspxJ https://t.co/j9v… 8 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV 1st ODI: Ton-up Heinrich Klaasen powers South Africa to 74-run win over Australia https://t.co/n7x80JspxJ https://t.co/j9vTvTiISN 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.