WATCH: Virat Kohli holds on to a screamer to dismiss Henry Nicholls in NZ vs IND 2nd Test

DNA Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
India started the day positively as Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Blundell (30) early.
WATCH: Virat Kohli shushes Christchurch crowd and yells 'shut the f**k up' after Henry Nicholls' dismissal

Kohli played a key role on the field once again as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi batter, Henry Nicholls.
