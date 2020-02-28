Global  

Boxing: Joseph Parker his own toughest judge after Shawndell Winters knockout

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Boxing: Joseph Parker his own toughest judge after Shawndell Winters knockoutJoseph Parker got the knockout win over Shawndell Winters in Frisco, Texas, which will grace highlights reels until the end of his career but his was a sombre dressing room afterwards as he reflected on what he could have done better;...
Boxing: Joseph Parker meets physical match in huge Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo

Boxing: Joseph Parker meets physical match in huge Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-FiloJoseph Parker has met his physical match in Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo, a 143kg giant of Samoan descent who is one of the biggest players...
New Zealand Herald

Boxing: Joseph Parker's aggressive plan to beat Shawndell Winters

Boxing: Joseph Parker's aggressive plan to beat Shawndell WintersNew Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker has vowed to follow his friend Tyson Fury's example and use his big size advantage in his fight against Shawndell Winters...
New Zealand Herald

