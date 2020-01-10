Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and James Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets their sixth straight victory, a 111-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds […]
