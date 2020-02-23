Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United has already provided a big boost for the Red Devils. The 25-year-old playmaker has made a positive start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Fernandes has already scored two […]

News video: Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 01:27

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to win 6-1 on aggregate.

