Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fabinho believes that his experience of winning the Ligue 1 title with Monaco has been serving him in good stead as Liverpool FC close in on the Premier League trophy. Despite their surprise 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday, the Reds have made a sensational start to the new season and Jurgen Klopp’s men are […]



The post Fabinho: I know what’s required for Liverpool FC to win the title appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

