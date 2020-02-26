Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season openerGadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sporting KC ready to open season [Video]Sporting KC ready to open season

Sporting Kansas City is getting ready to open a new season this weekend. The team is back from training camp in Arizona.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSN_Sports

TSN Sporting KC beats Whitecaps in season opener. MORE: https://t.co/6XiIQwDnlX https://t.co/AxNCnxjxx0 49 minutes ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener : Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas Ci… https://t.co/QRXfdRCQ0T 1 hour ago

fanly_sporting

Sporting KC on Fanly Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener #SportingKC https://t.co/UzXreQObYT https://t.co/dN4VObBwFg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.