Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open 👓 View full article

