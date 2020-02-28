Sport24.co.za | Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title

Global  

World No 2 Rafael Nadal captured his first title of 2020, defeating unseeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the final of the Mexico Open.
