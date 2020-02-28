Sport24.co.za | Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title

World No 2 Rafael Nadal captured his first title of 2020, defeating unseeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the final of the Mexico Open.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Nadal breezes into semifinals at Acapulco tennis World No 2 Rafael Nadal remained on course for his third ATP Mexico Open title by breezing past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1 in their quarterfinal clash...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Rafael Nadal Eases Past Grigor Dimitrov To Reach Acapulco Final Rafael Nadal will be the favorite to claim his third Acapulco title when he faces unseeded Taylor Fritz in the final. ......

WorldNews 20 hours ago





Tweets about this