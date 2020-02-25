Global  

What's next for Mikey Garcia, Jessie Vargas and 'Chocolatito'?

ESPN Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mikey Garcia beat Jessie Vargas, Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez is once again a world titlist, and Israil Madrimov continued his rapid march to the top. So what's next?
Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas live stream: Date and time, how to watch and undercard including Kal Yafai and Joseph Parker

Mikey Garcia will make his boxing return this weekend when he takes on Jessie Vargas in Texas on a bumper night of action. Garcia lost to Errol Spence Jr in...
Eddie Hearn copies UFC president Dana White to preview Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas card – ‘I look like him with hair’

Eddie Hearn says this weekend’s card featuring Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas is probably the biggest card he’s ever done. The DAZN show in Texas features a...
