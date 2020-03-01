Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots 👓 View full article

