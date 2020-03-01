Draisaitl's multi-point game helps Oilers down Jets Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a big victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in a game between a pair of injury-riddled teams hungry for playoff points. 👓 View full article

