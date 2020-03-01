Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Draisaitl's multi-point game helps Oilers down Jets

Draisaitl's multi-point game helps Oilers down Jets

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a big victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in a game between a pair of injury-riddled teams hungry for playoff points.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2

Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.