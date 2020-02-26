Global  

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests

Hindu Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground where the State BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament
Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri 01:17

 Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe [Video]Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister..

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays..

People who want to divide country, disrupt peace must fear NSG: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Kolkata on Sunday, inaugurated a new complex of the National Security Guard (NSG).
Zee News

Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow to 'clear confusion' on CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital on Sunday and address a rally to "clear the confusion" surrounding the...
IndiaTimes

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Amit Shah in Kolkata: Home Minister arrives at pro-CAA rally. Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/A4wj8qHr9y 49 seconds ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests-465995 https://t.co/7uDBdI5jxO 1 minute ago

Soumyareporting

Soumya Das Union Home Minister Amit Shah @AmitShah arrives at Sahid Meener ground in central Kolkata for BJP @BJP4India rally. @DeccanHerald 5 minutes ago

livdose

Livdose.Com Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests https://t.co/6gpyKaN60J 19 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on day-long visit, amid a protest by opposition parties… https://t.co/Ol3KCrMnxp 19 minutes ago

Shaliniviews

#shalini 🇮🇳 RT @moneycontrolcom: .@AmitShah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata, where the state @BJP4India will fel… 21 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol .@AmitShah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata, where the state @BJP4India will… https://t.co/ZyG6FORv4o 31 minutes ago

farooqueeali

faroq ali RT @IndiaToday: #AmitShah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground. #Kolkata https://t.co/kCJH7L2oOT 57 minutes ago

