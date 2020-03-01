Bad Bunny channels Triple H’s iconic water spit and The Game takes notice Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Triple H took notice of Bad Bunny’s version of The Game’s own signature water spit. Triple H took notice of Bad Bunny’s version of The Game’s own signature water spit. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this