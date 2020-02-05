Global  

Rafael Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov to enter Acapulco final

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal used a steady stream of blistering forehand winners and a heavy dose of precision serves to book his spot in the ATP Mexico Open final with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov. The two-time tournament champion will be the favorite to claim his third Acapulco title when he faces unseeded Taylor Fritz in...
