Kal Yafai loses to Roman Gonzalez, Mikey Garcia beats Jessie Vargas, Joseph Parker wins

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Britain's longest-reigning world champion Kal Yafai suffers a first career defeat and loses his WBA world super-flyweight title against multiple-weight world champion Roman Gonzalez.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas live stream: Date and time, how to watch and undercard including Kal Yafai and Joseph Parker

Mikey Garcia will make his boxing return this weekend when he takes on Jessie Vargas in Texas on a bumper night of action. Garcia lost to Errol Spence Jr in...
talkSPORT

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. February 29, Ford Center,...
talkSPORT

