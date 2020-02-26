Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Laura Wolvaardt half-century propels South Africa to victory over Pakistan

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 53 from 36 balls helps South Africa recover from a bad start as they beat Pakistan by 17 runs in Sydney to reach the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.
