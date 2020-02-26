Women's T20 World Cup: Laura Wolvaardt half-century propels South Africa to victory over Pakistan

23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News 03:23 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.