Everton's Djibril Sidibe explains how Carlo Ancelotti mocked him after socks incident

Daily Star Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Everton's Djibril Sidibe explains how Carlo Ancelotti mocked him after socks incidentDjibril Sidibe was involved in a hilarious socks drama during Everton's win over Crystal Palace but Carlo Ancelotti was not amused at the time
Recent related videos from verified sources

Sidibe's missing sock riles Ancelotti [Video]Sidibe's missing sock riles Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was less than impressed when he called on substitute Djibril Sidibe during the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace only to discover the player was wearing only one sock.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published

Carlo Ancelotti Will FLOP At Everton Because... | #HotTakes [Video]Carlo Ancelotti Will FLOP At Everton Because... | #HotTakes

Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of becoming Everton manager but would he be able to do a good job at a smaller club

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlo Ancelotti SENT OFF: Everton manager dismissed AFTER Manchester United match for confronting referee over VAR decision

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off AFTER the full-time whistle was blown on Sunday’s Premier League clash vs Manchester United. The Toffees boss was...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football FanCast

Carlo Ancelotti 'could convince' Everton to secure Hirving Lozano transfer

Carlo Ancelotti 'could convince' Everton to secure Hirving Lozano transferEverton manager Carlo Ancelotti brought Hirving Lozano to Napoli back in the summer - and reports in Italy suggest he could lure him to the Premier League
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportTeam TalkSoccerNews.comFootball FanCastBelfast Telegraph

