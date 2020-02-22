Global  

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane coy over future ahead of El Clasico

Daily Star Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane coy over future ahead of El ClasicoReal Madrid have lost two matches in a row and have Barcelona to face next in El Clasico tonight and Zinedine Zidane has been feeling the pressure
News video: Zidane hurting after City loss

Zidane hurting after City loss 00:35

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support [Video]Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published

Setien: 'I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game' [Video]Setien: "I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game"

Setien says Clasico is a vital gane for Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zidane gives expected response to Sterling’s Real Madrid comments

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has responded to Raheem Sterling’s admission over a possible big-money move from Manchester City. The post Zidane gives...
Team Talk Also reported by •Mid-DayDaily Star

Real Madrid’s Zidane unsure if Hazard needs surgery again

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t know if Belgium forward Eden Hazard will undergo surgery after his most recent injury. Zidane said on...
Seattle Times


