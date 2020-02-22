Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UPDATE 2-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

UPDATE 2-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mar 1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 2nd test between New Zealand and India on Saturday at Christchurch, New Zealand India lead New Zealand by 97 runs with 4 wickets remaining India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 54 Mayank Agarwal lbw Trent Boult 7 Cheteshwar Pujara c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 54 Virat Kohli lbw Tim Southee 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Ross Ta
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test

Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test 02:40

 Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of the series starts on February 29. Ahead of the match, Ajinkya Rahane addressed the media. Burying...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published

Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ take lead but India strike back late

Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to put New Zealand in a strong position in the first test before India struck back late on Saturday to remove...
Reuters India

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu drops catch against India

New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu drops a straightforward chance at mid-wicket to give India's Shafali Verma a lifeline in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Australia.
BBC Sport Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeetwinapp

Priyanka Varma UPDATE 2-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard https://t.co/YJarm2QMbj https://t.co/aLqmnDiugH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.