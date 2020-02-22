Global  

Prohibitory orders in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders in Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi and deployed massive security in the area as precautionary measures. The heavy police deployment comes in the wake of a call by a right-wing group, Hindu Sena, to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1.
