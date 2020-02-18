Global  

Liverpool FC to make Virgil van Dijk world’s best-paid defender – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are set to make Virgil van Dijk the highest-earning defender in world football, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Premier League leaders are ready to flex their financial muscles by securing Van Dijk’s long-term future at the six-time European champions. The same article states that the […]

